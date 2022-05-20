Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday night

By evening, showers and thunderstorms will develop and move into East Texas from the west and northwest.
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The next storm system moving into East Texas will bring welcome rainfall and cooler temperatures but may also bring some strong to severe storms.

Most of the day Saturday will be rain-free with hot, humid conditions and breezy south winds.  By evening, showers and thunderstorms will develop and move into East Texas from the west and northwest.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

A line of strong to severe storms will then progress northwest to southeast through East Texas overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.  The Storm Prediction Center has places parts of East Texas under a Marginal Risk for severe storms.

On a scale of 1 to 5, this is a risk level of 1.  The tornado threat is very, very low, but some strong, damaging winds and small hail will be possible with these storms.  A break in the rain is expected Sunday afternoon, but more is on the way next week.

