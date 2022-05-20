Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Dental Society hosts seminar following double murder

On Friday, the East Texas Dental Society hosted a seminar called Learning From Tragedy that focused on teaching people how to prevent a tragedy like the one tha
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, the East Texas Dental Society hosted a seminar called Learning From Tragedy that focused on teaching people how to prevent a tragedy like the one that occurred last March when an active shooter entered a local office and killed two dentists.

Dr. Jack Burroughs Jr. and Dr. Blake Sinclair were killed in the shooting incident, which occurred at a Tyler dental clinic on March 16.

KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke to local endodontist Dr. Caleb Rossall, the president of the East Texas Dental Society, at the seminar, which was held inside Tyler Junior College’s Nurse & Health Center.

The certified guest speakers included a counselor and a Tyler Police Department sergeant. The audience was filled with dentists, students, and people from the healthcare field.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Jason Viehl, Jeffrey Watts, Chawinda Alwis. Bottom row: Allen Johnson, Leonardo...
Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto
Noonday, Red Springs, and Dixie fire have responded to the scene. Chapel Hill is headed to the...
Smith County officials release name of man who died in fire
Jovany Gaspar is accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old child.
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old child
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital

Latest News

Van Zandt County hearing
Judge dismisses charges against former Van Zandt County sheriff, sergeant
Stagecoach Days comes to Marshall this weekend.
WebXtra: Stagecoach Days rolls into Marshall this weekend
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
American Idol finalist Fritz Hager III to hold free concert in Tyler.
Stagecoach Days comes to Marshall this weekend.
WebXtra: Stagecoach Days rolls into Marshall this weekend
American Idol finalist Fritz Hager III to give free concert in Tyler
American Idol finalist Fritz Hager III to give free concert in Tyler