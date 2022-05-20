East Texas Dental Society hosts seminar following double murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, the East Texas Dental Society hosted a seminar called Learning From Tragedy that focused on teaching people how to prevent a tragedy like the one that occurred last March when an active shooter entered a local office and killed two dentists.

Dr. Jack Burroughs Jr. and Dr. Blake Sinclair were killed in the shooting incident, which occurred at a Tyler dental clinic on March 16.

KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke to local endodontist Dr. Caleb Rossall, the president of the East Texas Dental Society, at the seminar, which was held inside Tyler Junior College’s Nurse & Health Center.

The certified guest speakers included a counselor and a Tyler Police Department sergeant. The audience was filled with dentists, students, and people from the healthcare field.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.