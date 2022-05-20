Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Waco woman’s disappearance now a murder case in Coryell County

The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the...
The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody, Waco Police said.(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody, Waco Police said.

Law enforcement officials confirm to KWTX the suspect in the murder case is Jessica Colleen Robinson, 34, currently held on charges of murder and theft of property.

Law enforcement officials confirm to KWTX the suspect in the murder case is Jessica Colleen...
Law enforcement officials confirm to KWTX the suspect in the murder case is Jessica Colleen Robinson, 34, currently held on charges of murder and theft of property.(KWTX)

Rios was reportedly last seen in Gatesville, Texas on April 2, 2022, police said.

“Elizabeth has yet to be found and we will continue to assist as needed,” Waco Police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Coryell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-865-7201.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Power outages graphic.
Thousands of East Texans without power after storm system moves through area
Pictured are Danny Kirkland (left) and Bo Brevard. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
2 people arrested in connection with Harrison County theft of $40K worth of oilfield pipe
Palestine ISD
Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash, students injured
Source: Lufkin Police Department
56-year-old man dies after motorcycle goes off Lufkin street, hits gas pump

Latest News

UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
Cumberland Academy athletic programs put on 2-year probation by UIL
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
The mayor of Tyler’s sister city in western Poland has released a video statement thanking East...
Mayor of Tyler’s Polish sister city expresses appreciation for support of Ukrainian refugees
VIDEO: Mayor of Jelenia Góra, Poland releases video thanking East Texas donors
The mayor of Tyler’s sister city in western Poland has released a video statement thanking East...
Mayor of Tyler’s Polish sister city expresses appreciation for support of Ukrainian refugees