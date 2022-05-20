Bacon rollup crescents by Oaklea Mansion Bed & Breakfast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bacon rollup crescents by Casie Buck, owner of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast in Winnsboro, are a simple-to-make appetizer that would be perfect for any get-together you have this summer....because bacon is good anytime.

Bacon Rollup Crescents

1 tub (8 oz.) Cream Cheese Spread

3 slices Bacon, cooked and crumbled

Chives and Onions

2 cans (8 oz. each) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

Preheat oven to 375 F. Mix cream cheese spread and bacon in small bowl until well blended.

Separate each can of dough into 8 triangles. Cut each triangle in half lengthwise. Spread each dough triangle with I generous tsp. cream cheese mixture. Roll up, starting at shortest side of triangle and rolling to opposite point. Place, point sides down, on ungreased baking sheet.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Makes 16 servings, 2 crescents each.

To learn more about Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast, click here. You can call them at (903) 342-6051.

