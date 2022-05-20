Woman found dead in Angelina County home after husband calls 911

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found dead in the same home as her injured husband.

According to the press release, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Beech Street in which someone said he and his wife had lacerations to their bodies. Deputies arrived at the scene and located the man on the floor of his home. EMS arrived on the scene and took the man to the hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s office stated the case is under investigation. There does not appear to be a threat to the public.

