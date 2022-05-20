Amidst rising building supply costs, Longview store sees increase in business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With the costs of building materials rising, one East Texas store is seeing an increase in business.

Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Longview is seeing more people working on home projects. Much of their merchandise is below retail price. Development Director Kathy Rae said right now, the store is seeing about 500 customers come in a week.

“Our manager tells us there are people who come in every single day, see what’s different, what’s new. Then we have the occasional customer,” Rae said. “The rising costs, particularly building supplies, everyone is looking for a bargain or at least to save a little money.”

The proceeds from sales at the ReStore go to fund other programs at the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.

