Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 wounded during high school graduation ceremony in Michigan

Police respond to a shooting at a high school graduation in Kentwood, Michigan, on Thursday.
Police respond to a shooting at a high school graduation in Kentwood, Michigan, on Thursday.(Source: WXMI/CNN)
By WXMI staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WXMI) - Two people were hit by gunfire during a high school graduation ceremony in Michigan Thursday night.

A woman and a teenage boy are expected to be OK.

The Crossroads Alternative High School was holding a graduation for about 60 students in Kentwood at the time.

The shots were fired near East Kentwood High School’s football stadium, which hosted the ceremony.

A middle school concert was also taking place at the same time in the East Kentwood auditorium.

The Kent County Sheriff’s office says the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

The suspect fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young addresses the shooting that injured two attending a high school graduation. (Source: WXMI/CNN)

Copyright 2022 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Jason Viehl, Jeffrey Watts, Chawinda Alwis. Bottom row: Allen Johnson, Leonardo...
Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto
Noonday, Red Springs, and Dixie fire have responded to the scene. Chapel Hill is headed to the...
Smith County officials release name of man who died in fire
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital
Jovany Gaspar is accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old child.
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old child

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, a...
Biden approval dips to lowest of presidency: AP-NORC poll
Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young addresses the shooting that injured two attending a...
Sheriff: Graduation shooting 'difficult'
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east