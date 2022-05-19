Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Welfare check turns into police pursuit in Longview Thursday

Kelvin Earl Smith, Jr. was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on May 19.
Kelvin Earl Smith, Jr. was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on May 19.(Longview police on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers responding to a call for a welfare check turned into a pursuit on Thursday morning.

According to police, at around 6:10 a.m. officers went to the 800 block of HG Mosley Pkwy to check on the driver of a vehicle who appeared to be unconscious sitting at a traffic light. The officers found the vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Impala, which they say had been sitting at the light for several minutes. The officers say the driver awoke and drove away, damaging two police vehicles as well as his own vehicle. He led the officers on a short pursuit, they reported.

The suspect, 37-year-old Kelvin Earl Smith Jr. was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail. He was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

If you witnessed this crash, please contact the Longview Police Department’s Traffic Division at (903) 237-1188.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Adams
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital
Top row: Jason Viehl, Jeffrey Watts, Chawinda Alwis. Bottom row: Allen Johnson, Leonardo...
Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Tyler serial killer’s attorney set to plead guilty to prostitution charges

Latest News

Book vending machine
Chandler Elementary in Kilgore receives book vending machine
Boss got away from owner more than a week ago
Corrigan family spots Boss the monkey
Corrigan family spots Boss the Monkey
Corrigan family spots Boss the monkey
WEBXTRA: Fuel prices may hinder some East Texans' summer travel plans
WEBXTRA: High fuel prices may affect East Texans’ travel plans