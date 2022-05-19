WebXtra: State leaders ready to heed Gov. Abbott’s call for school choice

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott and some state officials are ready to move forward with school choice.

“We can fully fund public schools while also giving parents a choice about which school is right for their child,” Abbott said during a campaign event last week in San Antonio. “Empowering parents means giving them the choice to send their children to any public school, charter school or private school with state funding following the student.”

KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti has more with Representative Travis Clardy and Representative Matt Schaefer who say “the devil is in the details.”

“Historically, I’ve always voted against. Not school choice, we have school choice right now.” Representative Clardy said. “I am for what is going to work. What is going to provide the best education to best prepare young Texans for the rest of their lives with a quality education.”

Rep. Clardy said he is open to see the plan and decide from there. “If there is a way we can provide a better product, not cause tax payers more money, and not harm and hopefully benefit the counties like Nacogdoches, Panola, and Rusk, Cherokee county I represent, Noonan, Sabine and Shelby, I’m all ears.”

“I support school choice. I think it needs to be a win-win for every student,” Representative Schaefer said. “For me, I’d like to see a model where there’s some kind of financial for a family to be able to add value to their student’s education.”

“You have to have a school choice model that keeps your commitment to public schools and that’s where the challenge comes in because it requires money to run our schools and there is a limited amount of money in the state of Texas so the devil really is in the details,” Rep. Schaefer said.

