Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: High fuel prices may affect East Texans’ travel plans

By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - AAA Texas confirms that the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is at a record $4.29.

That price is the highest average ever recorded by AAA for the state, is 19 cents more than on this day last week, and $1.53 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Summer is usually the peak travel season, but these prices could have East Texans reconsidering any lengthy vacation trips. However, AAA says travel could be up substantially. The statewide average continues to hit record highs as crude oil inched up to $115 a barrel earlier this week. U.S. demand increased week-to-week while regional supplies dipped.

The all-time high prices come as 3.2 million Texans plan to travel over the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. He says travelers can use the AAA gas cost calculator to estimate the cost of fuel for their trip.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Adams
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital
Top row: Jason Viehl, Jeffrey Watts, Chawinda Alwis. Bottom row: Allen Johnson, Leonardo...
Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Tyler serial killer’s attorney set to plead guilty to prostitution charges

Latest News

Ernesto Castellon
Tyler man gets prison for assaulting police, selling guns, drugs
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Boss got away from owner more than a week ago
WATCH: Missing monkey sighting in Corrigan
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with founder of the Ken Chin Foundation just after he gave 14 guitars...
WEBXTRA: Ken Chin Foundation donates guitars to Longview school
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with founder of the Ken Chin Foundation just after he gave 14 guitars...
WEBXTRA: Ken Chin Foundation donates guitars to Longview school