Tyler man gets four life sentences for assaulting police, selling guns, drugs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of selling drugs and automatic weapons to an undercover law enforcement officer was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Ernesto Castellon was arrested in June 2021 during an East Texas Anti-Gang Center operation in a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies. Castellon was also accused of injuring an officer as he attempted to flee after being caught selling the drugs and guns to an undercover officer.

Smith County Judge Austin Reeve Jackson gave Castellon four life sentences in state prison.

Castellon was charged with with manufacture/delivery of multiple controlled substances, weapons trafficking and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

