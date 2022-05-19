Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler man gets four life sentences for assaulting police, selling guns, drugs

Ernesto Castellon
Ernesto Castellon(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of selling drugs and automatic weapons to an undercover law enforcement officer was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Ernesto Castellon was arrested in June 2021 during an East Texas Anti-Gang Center operation in a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies. Castellon was also accused of injuring an officer as he attempted to flee after being caught selling the drugs and guns to an undercover officer.

Smith County Judge Austin Reeve Jackson gave Castellon four life sentences in state prison.

Castellon was charged with with manufacture/delivery of multiple controlled substances, weapons trafficking and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Adams
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital
Top row: Jason Viehl, Jeffrey Watts, Chawinda Alwis. Bottom row: Allen Johnson, Leonardo...
Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Tyler serial killer’s attorney set to plead guilty to prostitution charges

Latest News

Book vending machine
Chandler Elementary in Kilgore receives book vending machine
Kelvin Earl Smith, Jr. was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on May 19.
Welfare check turns into police pursuit in Longview Thursday
Boss got away from owner more than a week ago
Corrigan family spots Boss the monkey
Corrigan family spots Boss the Monkey
Corrigan family spots Boss the monkey
WEBXTRA: Fuel prices may hinder some East Texans' summer travel plans
WEBXTRA: High fuel prices may affect East Texans’ travel plans