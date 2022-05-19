Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man arrested last week is accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old.

Jovany Alexander Gaspar is currently held in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond and is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to an arrest affidavit, Gaspar accosted the child while other occupants in the apartment were attempting to nap and sexually assaulted the child. When one of the adults in the residence discovered Gaspar a fight ensued, during which Gaspar is said to have claimed they were “just playing.”

According to the affidavit, while being taken by their mother to a Tyler hospital for an examination, the affidavit states the child said this was not the first time Gaspar had done this to them.

