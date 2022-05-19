Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M Fire service takes over ‘Dry Creek Fire’ in Hamilton County

Dry Creek Fire in Hamilton County
Dry Creek Fire in Hamilton County(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The “Dry Creek Fire” wildfire in Central Texas has been ongoing since midnight Thursday.

“ Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department units were on scene throughout the night and today,” said Lacy Alexander, Emergency Management Coordinator.

The Texas A&M Fire service currently has 16 personnel’s, 3 dozers, 4 engines and 4 aircraft working on the fire that is 50% contained.

The #DryBranchFire in Hamilton County is an estimated 4,000 acres and 50% contained.
The #DryBranchFire in Hamilton County is an estimated 4,000 acres and 50% contained.(Texas A&M Fire Service)

As of right now the forest service has 16 personnel, 3 dozers, 4 engines and 4 aircraft working today. Forrest service McGregor task force is there.

Hamilton Communications is still handling all radio traffic due to the radio service being most times nonexistent, according to Alexander.

“We are working hard to keep all responders safe,” said Alexander. “Weather today looks like this afternoon could pose a higher probability of rekindle in areas already treated.”

A shelter for residents is available at the Hamilton High School and closes at 9 p.m.

No additional resources have been requested at this time.

