Smith County investigators return to scene of fatal fire to determine cause

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
By Erin Wides and Gary Bass
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of a fire in the Noonday community that claimed the life of a 33-year-old special needs man Wednesday night.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the mother of the man who died called 911 from a next-door neighbor’s house. Because the woman was yelling, “My baby! My baby!” people believed children might be in the home.

Brooks said, as it turned out, there were no children inside the home, age-wise.

Two men were inside the home when the fire started. The 33-year-old man died inside, Brooks said.

The fire started in the bedroom next to the room where the 33-year-old man was found, Brook said. Seventy-five percent of the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene, and they tried to rescue the man because the space he was in was not fully involved.

Firefighters pulled the 33-year-old man out of the house, but efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Brooks said Wednesday night that the children and everyone else from inside the house are safe.

Pct. 2. Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Brooks said Wednesday night that they are in “deep prayer” for the family because they are heavily grieving the loss of the man who died. He said the young man was known as “caring and as loving as can be,” and that the loss is catastrophic for the close family.

While the fire crews were battling the fire, a firefighter with Smith County Emergency Services District 2 was shocked by a power line that fell off the house. Wednesday night, Brooks said the firefighter was OK, but he was taken to be checked out as a precaution.

Crews from the Noon Day, Red Springs, Dixie, and Chapel Hill fire departments responded to the scene.

Brooks said they are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. He added they had to cease operations Wednesday night because the fire was too hot.

Investigators were back at the scene of the fire Thursday morning.

Brooks said the firefighter who was injured is going to be OK and will be released from the hospital later today.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

