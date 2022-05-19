SFA great Dallas Cameron returning to Pineywoods

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - Stephen F. Austin head men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller is excited to announce the addition of former SFA standout Dallas Cameron to the staff.

“It’s such a thrilling day to have one of the all-time Lumberjack players returning home to Nacogdoches,” Keller said. “Dallas will inject his championship DNA and daily work habits into our program. He was tremendous coach on the floor for me as a player and I am excited to watch his investment into our players. No one has more pride in what it truly means to be a Lumberjack!” Cameron is excited to return to SFA. “I’m thank to the Lord for how he’s continued to move in my life and for the amazing blessing that has been bestowed upon me,” Cameron said. “Thank you to Mr. Ryan Ivey and Coach Keller for this opportunity and to come back to SFA and Nacogdoches. I hold this program near and dear to my heart and I look forward to working with our student-athletes and staff to create more memories on and off the court.”

Cameron returns to SFA after coaching for a season at American University. He coached an All-Patriot League selection (Stacy Beckton Jr.) and an All-Patriot League Rookie Team honoree (Elijah Stephens) during his first season at AU. He also helped AU earn a road win in the Patriot League Tournament as the Eagles topped No. 7 Holy Cross 69-63 to advance to the PL quarterfinals. Prior to American, Cameron spent two seasons as a graduate assistant and assistant video coordinator at Oklahoma State. He played an integral role in opponent scouting, player development, and recruiting for the Big 12 program. During his two seasons in Stillwater, Okla., the Cowboys went 39-23 with an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021.

Cameron also worked with the first No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft in program history (Cade Cunningham). Prior to coaching at Oklahoma State, Cameron spent two seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, Fla. He led day-to-day practices and managed the strength and conditioning program for a team that won back-to-back state titles in both 2018 and 2019. As a student-athlete at SFA, he was a part of three-straight Southland Conference championships and earning three NCAA Tournament appearances during his career. The four-year letter-winner and team captain is one of only four players in program history to win over 100 games during his career (107). He also led the Lumberjacks to two wins in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.