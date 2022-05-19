Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man dies at scene of Noonday house fire where numerous departments are responding

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire broke out around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and several departments have responded.

Noonday, Red Springs, and Dixie fire have responded to the scene. Chapel Hill is headed to the scene, as well.

A man with special needs who lived in the home has died at the scene, Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Andy Dunklin confirmed.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said that the children and everyone else from inside the house are safe.

The cause of the fire will be investigated after it is extinguished.

Ambulances are also leaving scene with sirens on.

ONCOR is involved because firefighters needed power to a line turned off, which has been taken care of.

We have a reporter at the scene. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

