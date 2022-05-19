Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘Seinfeld,’ Bean Box debut coffee collection based on sitcom’s characters

"Seinfeld" fans can now drink coffees based on characters from the popular '90s sitcom. (Source: Bean Box)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention “Seinfeld” fans: You can now match your favorite coffee flavor with your favorite character from the TV show.

Coffee roaster Bean Box has partnered with the popular ‘90s show to create four curated, artisan blends that embody the show’s characters.

There’s a medium roast called Elaine’s Little Kicks, a dark roast called George’s Serenity Now, and an Ethiopian blend called Kramer’s Giddy Up.

And, of course, there’s the show’s namesake coffee, a Brazilian blend called Jerry’s Diner Blend.

The “Seinfeld” coffee collection is available for a limited time on Bean Box’s website in varying sizes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 21, of Longview, was identified after being discovered...
Missing Longview man found dead in Utah desert
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Jackson Adams
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash
Texas Police Lights
Pedestrian killed after wrecking vehicle on I-20 in Gregg County
Gilmer tire shop a total loss after fire
Gilmer tire shop a total loss after fire

Latest News

Whitehouse YCC Veteran Memorial
Whitehouse YCC Veteran memorial
Gap Hiring
Gap Hiring Event
Operation Pump The Brakes
Operation Pump The Brakes
Student Killed In Crash
Wills Point Student Killed In Crash