Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests

Special agents with DPS conducted the operation.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Seven East Texas residents and someone from New Mexico were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday in an undercover prostitution operation.

Special agents with DPS conducted the operation.

Arrested were Jason Wilhelm Veihl, 45, of Canton, Jeffrey Alan Watts, 64, of Tyler, Chaminda P Alwis, 53, of Tyler, Allen Ronald Johnson Jr., 44, of Lindale, David Balderas, 32, of Tyler, Leonardo Hernandez Rodriguez, 23, of Lovington, New Mexico, Ryan Craig Burgess, 30, of Lindale, and Chester Ray Webb, 32, of Tyler.

The Smith County Texas Anti-Gang Unit assisted with the operation.

All eight are charged with solicitation of prostitution, which is a state jail felony.

