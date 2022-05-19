Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s going to be another hot, humid day ahead.  Temperatures this morning are starting in the 70s and will reach the mid 90s this afternoon.  Expect south winds to gust up to 20 and 25 mph at times today.  A few more clouds are expected tomorrow with a slight chance for rain.  However, the chance for rain Friday will hold off until evening and overnight.  A cold front arrives this weekend.  It will be slow to move in and could hold off scattered thunderstorms until late in the day Saturday.  Expect rain to last into Sunday morning.  Then, another cold front on the way next week brings more chances for rain.  This front looks to be a little stronger which could increase chances for heavy rainfall and possibly some stronger storms.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Adams
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Gilmer tire shop a total loss after fire
Gilmer tire shop a total loss after fire
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Tyler serial killer’s attorney set to plead guilty to prostitution charges

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-19-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-19-22
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 5-18-22
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 5-18-22
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips 5-18-22
Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips