Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

KFC employee helps kidnapped woman after she slips him note, police say

Diego Glay was arrested after a woman who was with him left a note at a KFC asking for help,...
Diego Glay was arrested after a woman who was with him left a note at a KFC asking for help, police said.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Gabe Houston and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee charged a man with kidnapping and evading arrest after a woman left a note with a KFC restaurant employee begging for help.

Police were called to a KFC in Memphis after the employee called and reported the note. Officers made contact with a man and woman fitting the description given by the KFC employee and identified the man as Diego Glay, WMC reported.

The woman with him advised she was being held against her will and that she had been physically assaulted, threatened and that the man responsible was armed with a handgun.

Glay took off running when police attempted to question him but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. The victim advised police that she and Glay were in a domestic relationship and when she attempted to leave him, he took her phone and began assaulting her.

Diego Glay remains in jail on a $35,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Adams
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash
Top row: Jason Viehl, Jeffrey Watts, Chawinda Alwis. Bottom row: Allen Johnson, Leonardo...
Online solicitation sting in Smith County nets 8 arrests
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Tyler serial killer’s attorney set to plead guilty to prostitution charges

Latest News

School Choice For All
School vouchers get some East Texas support, but specifics in question
'Not cutting you any slack' Judge chastises Smith County constable in hearing
Fatal Fire Follow Up
Fatal Fire Follow Up
Gas Prices Report
High fuel prices may affect East Texans’ summer travel plans
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris denied bond reduction