Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris denied bond reduction

Smith County constable Curtis Traylor-Harris denied bond reduction
By Blake Holland
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judge Jack Skeen Jr. has denied a request for a reduction in bond from an attorney representing Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris. The defense was asking for a reduction in the $500,000 bond set for Traylor-Harris’ recent bond violation.

According to the bond violation report, Traylor-Harris appeared at the Navarro College Police Academy graduation on May 10 in full uniform and in possession of his gun. Bond conditions did not allow Traylor-Harris to carry a weapon.

“I’m not going to cut you any slack,” Judge Skeen said to Traylor- Harris.

Skeen also raised the bond to $500,000 in an additional official oppression case against Traylor-Harris. Skeen had not yet raised the bond in that case.

“Some decisions are difficult for the court. This one is not,” Skeen said.

Several witnesses were called to the stand Thursday morning. Among them: employees of the county’s probation office, deputies who worked under Harris, and his husband.

Prosecutors argued Thursday’s hearing brought to light more bond violations, including out-of-county travel that Traylor-Harris did not have approval for.

Traylor-Harris had been out on bond since his first arrest on Nov. 11, when two of his deputies were also arrested. They were accused of stealing cash and many items while serving a warrant on a home.

The attorney representing Traylor-Harris declined comment after Thursday’s court hearing. Until a conviction, Traylor-Harris remains in office.

