Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
The baby's middle name is Sky.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Adams
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash
Noonday, Red Springs and Dixie fire are at the scene.
Man killed in Smith Co. house fire; firefighter hit by power line taken to hospital
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Tyler serial killer’s attorney set to plead guilty to prostitution charges
Gilmer tire shop a total loss after fire
Gilmer tire shop a total loss after fire

Latest News

Wildfires are burning across the country.
Wildfires burning across country
The Russian thefts are denounced as “food terrorism."
Russia accused of stealing Ukrainian grain
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party legislators, in Ankara,...
Turkey’s president says ‘no’ to Sweden and Finland NATO bid