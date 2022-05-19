Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
By Max Crawford
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We’re always going to do things right, and we’re always going to be here,” Jimbo Fisher said at the beginning of an emotional presser Thursday morning.

“[Nick Saban is talking about] Seventeen year old kids, and their families, it’s amazing,” Fisher continued.

The comments were part of a rare and quickly-assembled press conference Thursday morning, and follow an accusation Wednesday night by Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban at the World Games event in Birmingham, Alabama. In short, Saban accused Texas A&M of “buying every player” in their 2022 recruiting class, which was named a consensus #1 by multiple recruiting sites.

Jimbo fired back with heated words at the start of his press conference.

“We’re not going to. We’re done,” said Fisher, after being asked whether he would take a call with Coach Saban to discuss the words spoken last night. Fisher indicated Saban had reached out, but he had declined his calls.

You can watch the full press conference below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

