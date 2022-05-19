Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Decomposing body of Honduran woman found in West Texas desert

3rd body found in the past two months
The body of an Honduran woman was found in the West Texas desert near Van Horn.
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
VAN HORN, Texas (KWTX) - The body of what appeared to a woman in her 20s was found by a Texas Department of Public Safety Air Unit assisting the U.S. Border Patrol track suspected drug smugglers in a remote West Texas area area.

According to Culberson County Sheriff Oscar Carrillo, the body was in possession of Honduran credentials.

The remains will be transferred to the Lubbock Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation into the exact cause of death.

Investigators have not yet identified the body.

Carrillo said it’s the third body recovered in that area in the past two months.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

