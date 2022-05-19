Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chandler Elementary in Kilgore receives book vending machine

Book vending machine
((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Chandler Elementary in Kilgore received a book vending machine. It was purchased with a grant from the Greater Longview United Way as part of their Read to Succeed program.

It is the first of its kind here in East Texas. Students earn tokens so they can purchase the book of their choice from the machine which they can keep and take home.

“Health, financial ability and education are the are the three legged stool of a long and productive life. If we can promote initiatives and programs that focus on those three things then we know that Gregg County is going to be stronger,” said Evan Dolive, Executive Director of the Greater Longview United Way.

Dolive said Chandler Elementary is the first of six different schools and nonprofits to receive book vending machines through the grant. Chandler Elementary Principal Cynthia Lindley said this machine will help instill reading skills in kids in a fun way.

“They have to have reading skills for any subject. If we can instill that in them now then we’re not seeing kids at middle school and high school who still struggle to read. We’re helping them to learn to love to read so that they are working to learn to read,” Lindley said.

Chandler Elementary has more books on hand once the vending machine is empty. A grant for the machine through Wellness Pointe is set up for the next five years to help the school offset the cost of the books.

