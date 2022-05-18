Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash

Wills Point ISD toma medidas para garantizar la calidad de la educación para los estudiantes...
Wills Point ISD toma medidas para garantizar la calidad de la educación para los estudiantes remotos(Wills Point ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday night car crash killed one Wills Point High School student and injured another.

Wills Point ISD officials did not name the deceased student but confirmed that they died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The incident, which happened on State Highway 80, also injured three other passengers, one them a Wills Point High junior, who were sent to local hospitals. All three are said to be in stable condition.

School district officials said that additional counselors will be at the high school this week to talk with any students or staff who need support.

