Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday night car crash killed one Wills Point High School student and injured another.

Wills Point ISD officials did not name the deceased student but confirmed that they died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The incident, which happened on State Highway 80, also injured three other passengers, one them a Wills Point High junior, who were sent to local hospitals. All three are said to be in stable condition.

School district officials said that additional counselors will be at the high school this week to talk with any students or staff who need support.

