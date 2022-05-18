WebXtra: Monument honoring veteran alumni coming to Whitehouse ISD

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A monument to honor veterans is being erected outside the Whitehouse ISD Education Support Center.

KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with senior and mayor of the youth community council, Kaden Black, about the monument and an upcoming ceremony.

Black said a likeness of veteran and Whitehouse ISD alumn, Nelson Trent, will be used for the monument. Nelson Trent died in combat in Afghanistan.

