WATCH: Woman punches, pulls hair of Nacogdoches store clerk

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who assaulted a convenience store clerk late Monday night.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches Crimes Stoppers Facebook page, NPD officers were dispatched to the Lucky Stop store located at 1516 East Main Street at about 11:01 p.m. Monday to check out a report of a disturbance in progress.

When the NPD officer got to the scene, the clerk told them that a woman had assaulted her. The clerk suspected the woman of shoplifting and called the police.

“While on the telephone with the police department the clerk attempted to obtain the license plate number off of the vehicle the subject arrived in,” the Facebook post stated. “The female subject confronted the clerk and then began violently attacking the clerk.”

In the video, the suspect can be seen violently attacking the clerk, the Facebook post stated. She can also be seen pulling the clerk’s hair, and she keeps swinging when a man forcibly separates the two women.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to CRIME STOPPERS that leads to an arrest in this case,” the Facebook post stated. “All information is confidential, and you never have to give your name.”

Tips may be submitted via the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers website or by calling (936) 560-4636. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is the sole judge of reward payments, the Facebook post stated.

