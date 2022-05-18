Tyler serial killer’s attorney set to plead guilty to prostitution charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The former attorney of convicted serial killer William Davis is set to plead guilty to charges accusing him of soliciting the services of a prostitute.

According to court records, Phillip Wayne Hayes, 48, of Dallas, is set to appear before Smith County Judge Kerry Russell on Wednesday, May 25. Hayes has waived his right to a grand jury and and will enter a plea of guilty to a charge soliciting a prostitute, according to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman. Hayes was a defense attorney during the trial that led to William Davis’ murder conviction in the death of four patients while Davis worked as a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hayes allegedly responded to a posting on a website “commonly used for human trafficking and prostitution.” The affidavit states that Hayes and an undercover officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety exchanged text messages on October 5, 2021 and that Hayes’ phone number was traced via open source and law enforcement databases. During the text message exchanges, the affidavit states that Hayes requested one hour of incall (a term used to denote that the client will go to the location of the provider for service) to engage in sexual contact for $110.

Upon Hayes’ arrival at the location, Hayes was taken into custody and interviewed. However, due to his involvement with the in-progress murder trial, law enforcement decided to obtain a warrant at a later date following the conclusion of the trial. Hayes was then formally charged on Friday, Nov. 6 with solicitation of prostitution.

