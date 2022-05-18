Support for Pack baseball grows as Lufkin pushes through the playoffs

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panther fans have been packing the new baseball complex as the team pushes into the 5A Regional Quarterfinals.

The team will host Cleburne on Thursday night, with a 7 p.m. first pitch, and head coach John Cobb said he expects the largest crowd yet.

“The seating area holds 900 and we filled that up against North Forney,” Cobb said. “Then there were fans everywhere in chairs and standing along the third base fence. I would say 1,300 is a fair estimate for how many people showed up.”

There are several factors in the large crowds. The first is the new ballpark attracting fans that want to see the new facility. The second could be the fact that Lufkin and all three of their playoff opponents have been able to agree on a home and home series with a possible third game going to a neutral site.

At Monday’s practice Cobb and his staff made sure the team knew how Cleburne would attack the plate and cause headaches for hitters. He also made sure that the team knew it is time to cancel out the noise and focus on the task at hand. That task is making it back to the Regional Semifinals for the first time since 2016.

The supports is phenomenal,” Cobb said. “We had a couple of alumni here at practice today [watching]. “They are hearing stuff from people who do not normally follow baseball. When you win a couple of rounds it can be a good problem to have. People start talking about how good we are and we cannot let that go to our head. We have to stay focused and keep our work ethic up. "

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.