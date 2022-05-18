Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County traffic stop leads to seizure of cocaine

Cocaine seized during a traffic stop.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A traffic stop in Rusk County resulted in the seizure of more than a dozen kilos of cocaine.

According to a social media post by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at 11 a.m. on State Highway 259 South at County Road 317. With the consent of the driver, the deputy said he searched the vehicle and discovered 15 kilos of cocaine.

The investigation is ongoing.

