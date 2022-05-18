Reward increased in search for convicted Sabine County murderer on the run

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Friends and family of a Sabine County woman murdered by her former boyfriend hope an increased reward will help bring her killer to justice.

A Facebook page run by Darci Bass, the mother of Livye Lewis, announced Wednesday that the reward for information leading to the arrest of Matthew Edgar has reached $10,000.

A Sabine County jury convicted Edgar of murder in late January in connection with the death of Lewis. He has been at large since he failed to show up for his trial on Jan. 27.

A previous press release stated that the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office has checked out sightings of Edgar in Jasper and Orange counties, but updates on the search have largely gone unmentioned. Investigators have said they believe Edgar is likely in Texas or Louisiana.

Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox has said to call the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 787-2266 or call 911 if you encounter Edgar. He added that Sabine County residents should not try to contact or try to stop Edgar.

