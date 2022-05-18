Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - McDonald’s is adding a new McFlurry to its menu just in time for summer.

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry is vanilla soft-serve ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzel bits topped with a caramel swirl.

It goes on sale May 25.

The company calls it the “perfect combination of salty and sweet.”

This is the second sweet treat added to the menu recently. The Glazed Pull Apart Donut went on sale earlier this month.

McDonald’s said it hopes the tasty treats keep customers coming back or bring in new customers as prices continue to increase because of inflation.

In the first quarter, the company’s prices were 8% higher than they were a year earlier.

