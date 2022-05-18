Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning.  Expect a bit of a breezy today out of the south and southwest.  Temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 90s.  More sunshine is expected tomorrow with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s through the end of the week.  Chances for rain return Friday, mainly for the evening and overnight hours.  A week cold front arrives late Saturday with a better chance for thunderstorms during the day Saturday and possibly lasting overnight into early Sunday morning.  Another cold front will arrive early next week with another chance for rain.  Both of these cold fronts look to cool down temperatures starting this weekend.

