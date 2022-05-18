Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monument honoring veteran alumni coming to Whitehouse ISD

By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A monument to honor veterans is being erected outside the Whitehouse ISD Education Support Center.

KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with Kaden Black, a senior and the mayor of the Youth Community Council, about the monument and an upcoming ceremony.

Black said a likeness of veteran and Whitehouse ISD alumni Nelson Trent will be used for the monument. Nelson Trent died in combat in Afghanistan.

“This is just a memorial to remember all veterans, but we are molding it in the likeness of a Whitehouse alumni to give it a more personal effect for the community. Mister Nelson Trent,” Black said. “It’s a body of students willing to commit and make a difference within our community.”

The mayor of Tyler reached out to Katy Pratt, the social studies department leader, and asked if she could help create a youth group.

“Kids come to us, and they think, ‘Oh, the federal government, the president, congress,” Pratt said. “They think they are the biggest game-changers when it comes to affecting them where they live, and, “I’m like, guys, that’s not true. Local government is the real entity that effects the most change.”

Councilmember Rayleith Upshaw is a sophomore and plans to pursue a degree in business when she graduates.

“The way that they go about having meetings, council meetings, school board meetings - we get to go to all of them to see how they do things,” Upshaw said.

The youth group will be selling over 500 bricks during the grand opening of the monument that people in the community can purchase to engrave a loved one’s name on it.

The grand opening of the dedication will be on May 28th at 9 a.m. in front of the Whitehouse ISD Education Support Center.

Youth Community Council group in front of Monument
Youth Community Council group in front of Monument(Sariah Bonds)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 21, of Longview, was identified after being discovered...
Missing Longview man found dead in Utah desert
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Jackson Adams
Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash
Texas Police Lights
Pedestrian killed after wrecking vehicle on I-20 in Gregg County
Gilmer tire shop a total loss after fire
Gilmer tire shop a total loss after fire

Latest News

Gap Hiring
Gap Hiring Event
Whitehouse YCC Veteran Memorial
Whitehouse YCC Veteran memorial
Operation Pump The Brakes
Operation Pump The Brakes
Student Killed In Crash
Wills Point Student Killed In Crash
Pediatrician weighs in on finding alternatives to baby formula
East Texas pediatrician gives tips for baby formula alternatives