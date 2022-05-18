Monument honoring veteran alumni coming to Whitehouse ISD

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A monument to honor veterans is being erected outside the Whitehouse ISD Education Support Center.

KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with Kaden Black, a senior and the mayor of the Youth Community Council, about the monument and an upcoming ceremony.

Black said a likeness of veteran and Whitehouse ISD alumni Nelson Trent will be used for the monument. Nelson Trent died in combat in Afghanistan.

“This is just a memorial to remember all veterans, but we are molding it in the likeness of a Whitehouse alumni to give it a more personal effect for the community. Mister Nelson Trent,” Black said. “It’s a body of students willing to commit and make a difference within our community.”

The mayor of Tyler reached out to Katy Pratt, the social studies department leader, and asked if she could help create a youth group.

“Kids come to us, and they think, ‘Oh, the federal government, the president, congress,” Pratt said. “They think they are the biggest game-changers when it comes to affecting them where they live, and, “I’m like, guys, that’s not true. Local government is the real entity that effects the most change.”

Councilmember Rayleith Upshaw is a sophomore and plans to pursue a degree in business when she graduates.

“The way that they go about having meetings, council meetings, school board meetings - we get to go to all of them to see how they do things,” Upshaw said.

The youth group will be selling over 500 bricks during the grand opening of the monument that people in the community can purchase to engrave a loved one’s name on it.

The grand opening of the dedication will be on May 28th at 9 a.m. in front of the Whitehouse ISD Education Support Center.

Youth Community Council group in front of Monument (Sariah Bonds)

