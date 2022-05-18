Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Law enforcement remember fallen officers at Smith County peace officer’s memorial

On Wednesday, a memorial service was held on the downtown square in Tyler for the Smith County peace officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies in Smith County gathered on the Tyler downtown square Wednesday to pay homage to peace officers in the county who have lost their lives.

Family members of peace officers who died in the line of duty took part in the ceremony as they were able to pay tribute to love ones. Peace officers who lost their lives from May 18, 2021 to May 18, 2022 were also recognized for their sacrifice.

“We know the sacrifice you made. You appreciate the sacrifice you made for your loved ones, giving your life in the line of duty. It will never be forgotten. That’s why we do this every year, we go all the way back to the first one we know of that is recorded that was killed here in the line of duty here in Smith County. So we will never forget,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

Similar services were held across East Texas this week.

