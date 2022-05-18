Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jasper County authorities arrest man connected to ‘brutal’ murder

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An elderly woman is dead and authorities suspect her grandson of killing her.

While authorities have yet to formally release any names, a report from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies responded to a call at a Circle Drive residence in Brookeland in reference to a “brutal murder.” There, an elderly woman was found dead due to “evident foul play.” Law enforcement then engaged in a manhunt for the woman’s grandson, following the acquisition of information identifying the suspect. A K-9 unit with Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and aerial search assistance from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called in.

Just before 6:00 a.m., officers located the suspect walking near the intersection of FM 1007 and State Highway 96A. The suspect, described as a black male, was eventually taken into custody on an outstanding unrelated warrant and booked into the Jasper County Correctional Facility.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said it expects additional charges to be filed.

