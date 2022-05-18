Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Independent investigators search for suspect in Longview hit-and-run

By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An independent East Texas investigative team is on the hunt for a vehicle that fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident that left a woman seriously injured.  

The incident happened at 11:15 p.m. May 5 in Longview at the intersection of McCann street and Glencrest. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a female victim lying in the roadway having been struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on McCann Road. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

Witnesses have told police the suspect vehicle was a white Ford F-150 pickup with a toolbox in the bed and possibly has damage to the front of the vehicle. The victim, being represented by counsel, said the truck hit her, then backed up and sped away. Though investigators have looked at every available security video from surrounding businesses, none of them give a clear image of the truck’s license plate. Tamer Abouras of the Sloan firm, the attorney representing the victim, talks about the efforts the independent team to find clues to the drivers identity.

