Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Henderson County Commissioner’s Court discusses use of COVID relief funds

Discussions on where funds will go towards was the topic.
Discussions on where funds will go towards was the topic.(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of the American Rescue Plan Act was passed in March of 2021.

The second half of the coronavirus state & local fiscal recovery funds are being released now. The Henderson County Commissioners Court discussed the projects these funds will go toward.

The four categories in the statute were broadband, water supply, premium pay, and assisting in response to coronavirus, and additional funding to provide medical staffing along with other critical response to the effects of the coronavirus.

“Full communication of what we are doing, telling the community and putting it on record that those eight or nine specific categories are what we are going to be addressing,” says Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney.

They have until 2026 for expenditures of those funds, which must be allocated by 2024.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 21, of Longview, was identified after being discovered...
Missing Longview man found dead in Utah desert
Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Kilgore police release name of Saturday night homicide victim
After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Power outages cause delays, school closings in East Texas
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview

Latest News

Sabine Fire & Rescue
Rising fuel costs affecting East Texas volunteer fire departments
Rising fuel costs affecting East Texas volunteer fire departments
Rising fuel costs affecting East Texas volunteer fire departments
Man dies in Van Zandt County house fire
Marshall ISD Reacts to Dr. Cheng's Death
Friends not surprised by Marshall native’s act of heroism in California church shooting