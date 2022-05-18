Henderson County Commissioner’s Court discusses use of COVID relief funds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of the American Rescue Plan Act was passed in March of 2021.

The second half of the coronavirus state & local fiscal recovery funds are being released now. The Henderson County Commissioners Court discussed the projects these funds will go toward.

The four categories in the statute were broadband, water supply, premium pay, and assisting in response to coronavirus, and additional funding to provide medical staffing along with other critical response to the effects of the coronavirus.

“Full communication of what we are doing, telling the community and putting it on record that those eight or nine specific categories are what we are going to be addressing,” says Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney.

They have until 2026 for expenditures of those funds, which must be allocated by 2024.

