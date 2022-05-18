Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for individuals who stole $40K of oilfield pipe

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects who stole more than $40,000 worth of oilfield pipe from an EnPower Resources facility in Elysian Fields on March 1.

According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, one suspect was driving a white Ford F-250 with a gooseneck trailer. A second suspect was driving an older marron Dodge diesel flatbed truck with a trailer hauling a cabbed backhoe.

***🚨WE NEED YOUR HELP🚨*** Come on, Facebook…Do your thing. HCSO is seeking information regarding a theft on March 1st... Posted by Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

While they were at the EnPower facility, the suspects used the backhoe to load the pipe the Facebook post stated.

EnPower Resources is offering a $5,00 reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen pipe and the arrests of the suspects.

“If you can assist us with identifying either of the suspect’s vehicles in these photographs, please contact our HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020,” the Facebook post stated. “If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.