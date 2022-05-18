Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harrison County deputies arrest Dallas man in connection with series of gun thefts

Jordan Williams (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRSION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 28-year-old man who is accused of breaking into vehicles in the Gill, Leigh, Elysian Fields, and Marshall areas, stealing guns, and then selling them online.

“Having good internal communication is crucial with any organization, and this investigation is just one of the many examples of how good communication is rewarding,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said in a post on the Harrison County Facebook page. “Both CID and Patrol worked in unison, as they do with many cases, and that is truly the key to success.”

Jordan Darnell Williams, 28, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with three counts each of theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle. He was also charged with two counts of firearm smuggling, failure to identify as a fugitive, and BF possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces,

Williams’ total bond amount was set at $70,000.

According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the law enforcement agency started getting reports that guns had been stolen from unlocked vehicles in the Gill, Leigh, Elysian Fields, and Marshall areas.

WEBXTRA: Hundreds show up to GAP hiring event in Longview