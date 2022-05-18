Gilmer tire shop a total loss after fire

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer tire shop was destroyed in an early morning fire.

According to Jerry Taylor, Chief of the Gilmer Fire Department, crews responded to the fire at Gilmer Tire and Auto located on Highway 271 North at approximately 2:41 a.m. Wednesday.

Taylor said the building is being considered a total loss. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

