Diboll police investigating overnight shooting incident

Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of the city.(Source: Diboll Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of the city.

Officers were called to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North 3rd Street, about two blocks east of U.S. Highway 59 South.

According to police, an unidentified man in his 30s was shot several times in the incident and was taken to an area hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Cynthia Zamora Ramos
Cynthia Zamora Ramos(Source: Diboll Police Department)

Cynthia Zamora Ramos was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault - Family Violence, according to a news release. She was booked into the Angelina County Jail.

Additional details on the investigation were not provided.

