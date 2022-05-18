Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Democrat Jay Kleberg touts land, resource management experience in run for Texas Land Commissioner nomination

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jay Kleberg, currently in a runoff against Sandragrace Martinez for the Democratic Party’s nomination to be Texas Land Commissioner, spoke with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about his campaign’s priorities and how he hopes to shape the office should he win in November. Kleberg, who is heir to Texas’ iconic King Ranch, said he brings a wealth of experience regarding land management, natural disaster relief and natural resource management.

