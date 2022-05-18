Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Construction worker finds body of missing Texas man in between I-10 concrete barriers

A highway construction employee found the body of missing man Glenn Earl Stanley, 61, in between two concrete barriers on I-10 on Tuesday.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A highway construction employee found the body of missing man Glenn Earl Stanley, 61, in between two concrete barriers on I-10 on Tuesday.

Stanley was reported missing by his family on March 23, 2022. He was last seen around 8:00 a.m. at his residence in the 13000 block of Mustang Trail.

Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies responded to the call at around 3:00 p.m. near I-10 and Hamshire Road after the gruesome discovery was made.

It appeared Stanley’s body had “been there for quite some time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Judge Justin Chesson responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

