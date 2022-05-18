Construction worker finds body of missing Texas man in between I-10 concrete barriers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A highway construction employee found the body of missing man Glenn Earl Stanley, 61, in between two concrete barriers on I-10 on Tuesday.

Stanley was reported missing by his family on March 23, 2022. He was last seen around 8:00 a.m. at his residence in the 13000 block of Mustang Trail.

Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies responded to the call at around 3:00 p.m. near I-10 and Hamshire Road after the gruesome discovery was made.

It appeared Stanley’s body had “been there for quite some time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Judge Justin Chesson responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.