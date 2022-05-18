Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death

Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal shooting.(Lufkin Police Dept.)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three men have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the April 2021 shooting death of Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers.

Rogers was found shot to death in his driveway in the 700 block of Rowe Avenue just before midnight on April 27.

Left to Right Daquavion Kidd, Ahman Hill, Ta'zyion Douglas
Left to Right Daquavion Kidd, Ahman Hill, Ta'zyion Douglas(Angelina County Jail, Nacogdoches County Jail)

According to court records, Ahman Hill, Daquavion Kidd and Ta’Zyion Douglas have each pleaded guilty to murder in Judge Bob Inselmann’s court.

Kidd received a sentence of 35 years and Douglas was sentenced to 40 years as part of a plea agreement.

Hill will be sentenced at a later date.

Zamoria Davis was also charged with first-degree murder and was in court but did not plead. He is scheduled back for a review hearing on July 7.

According to a previous press release, the four suspects are affiliated with a Nacogdoches gang identified under different names including Top Flight, PGC, GGO, MGNG, and/or GSO (Gang “expletive” Only) that is considered rival to Lufkin’s “Jaccboyworld” and its subsidiaries.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

