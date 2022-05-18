Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead, 2 injured following 2-vehicle crash on Kilgore loop

By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 4:20 P.M. - The driver of a Nissan Titan pickup has died following a collision with a dump truck in Kilgore.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Vivian A. Swaim, 56, of Kilgore, was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances - Kilgore where she was later pronounce dead by hospital staff. Swaim’s passenger was transported to LSU Hospital - Shreveport and is said to be in critical condition.

The preliminary report released by DPS states that Swaim was traveling southbound on US Highway 259 approaching the Rusk County Line. At the same time, the driver of a dump truck was traveling northbound on the same roadway. For an undetermined reason, Swaim apparently drifted into the oncoming lane and struck the left side of the dump truck.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to Longview Regional Hospital and is in stable condition.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on-scene at a wreck that shut down the Kilgore loop at Danville Road in Gregg County. Three were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter. Texas Department of Public Safety says the loop may be closed for another two hours or more.

