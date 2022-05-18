Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging a hole on the beach on Tuesday.(Source: KYW/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (Gray News) - One person is dead and another hurt after a sand collapse at a New Jersey beach.

Authorities said the siblings were digging in the sand when they became trapped.

A person who helped in the rescue said the hole was about 6 feet deep, and many bystanders tried to dig them out, KYW reported.

Emergency crews worked to free them and were able to rescue a 17-year-old girl. Her 18-year-old brother, identified as Levy Caverley, died at the scene, KYW said.

Police say the two were visiting from Maine with family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The body of Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 21, of Longview, was identified after being discovered...
Missing Longview man found dead in Utah desert
Longview Police Car
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview
Texas Police Lights
Pedestrian killed after wrecking vehicle on I-20 in Gregg County
Dr. John Cheng, 52, the heroic doctor credited for saving dozens of lives after he confronted...
Man hailed as hero in California church shooting was Marshall ISD grad
“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her...
Affidavit: Longview man shot girlfriend after struggle for gun

Latest News

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man eats a Big Mac every day for 50 years
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball...
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited a remodeled processing center in...
Mayorkas tours border to prepare for asylum limits to end
President Joe Biden's administration is set to end pandemic-related restrictions that have...
Mayorkas prepares for asylum limits to end