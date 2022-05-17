Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire

By Christian Terry
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after a fire at a home in Angelina County.

The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of Ray Fisher Road. According to Donnie Puckett, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace, the fire broke out at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday.

Puckett said a woman was found deceased inside the home. A man was also taken to the hospital. Puckett said he is in stable condition.

Puckett said from what he has been told, the fire appears accidental at this time, but an autopsy has been ordered on the victim.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

