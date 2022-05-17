WebXtra: UT Tyler professor offers further explanation on baby formula shortage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with UT Tyler marketing professor Dr. Kerri Camp about the root problems leading up to the nationwide baby formula shortage and Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau about the scams preying on mothers in need.

Dr. Camp said the recall of formula manufacturer Abbott was the “most significant issue that’s affected the shortage”.

Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau said: “we’re talking about mothers and babies here and it’s terrible that we have scammers to begin with but when they’re taking advantage of mothers who need to feed and nourish their children it is just severely disappointing and disheartening”.

BBB has an online shopping resource page and tips for shopping online.

